T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach marry

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have married in a private Arkansas ceremony.

The wedding took place nearly four years after their romance scandal rocked the set of the popular American morning TV show Good Morning America.

According to a registered marriage licence obtained by People magazine, the couple exchanged vows on 19 September in Washington County.

The wedding took place a day after they applied for the licence, and was officially registered with the county clerk's office on Tuesday.

Further details about the couple's nuptials have been kept under wraps.

The news comes after the pair announced their engagement in October last year, nearly three years after their romance became a public scandal.

"I just want to say I'm so happy," Robach said on an episode of their joint podcast at the time.

The former GMA co-hosts faced immense scrutiny in 2022 when they were photographed holding hands while both married to other people.

They were pulled off the air soon after because their rumoured romance created "an internal and an external distraction".

Holmes filed for divorce from his then-wife, Marilee Fiebig, in December 2022, court records obtained by USA Today confirmed. He and Fiebig share a 13-year-old daughter. Holmes also shares a daughter and a son with ex-wife Amy Ferson.

Meanwhile, Robach divorced her then-husband, Melrose Place star Andrew Shue, in March 2023, according to E! News. Robach shares two daughters with her husband prior to Shue, Tim McIntosh.