Michael Palin cancels book tour after suffering fractured ribs in 'comedy fall'

Michael Palin has cancelled his upcoming book tour after sustaining injuries to his ribs and pelvis in a fall.

In a statement posted to social media on Tuesday, the Monty Python star announced that his promotional events for his new book, Michael Palin in the Philippines, would no longer go ahead.

Palin recently suffered a fall in his bathroom and is taking time to recuperate at home.

"My accident was quite unsensational, a slip in the family bathroom where I've walked for 58 years," he began. "I fell heavily on my left side, resulting in three fractured ribs and a minor pelvic fracture. The recovery of bone fractures takes a long time, especially when you're 83."

The TV presenter went on to describe the accident as a "comedy fall with no audience there to see it".

"I shall stick to fish slapping dances from now on. Sincere apologies to everyone who has already put in a lot of work on the tour," the 83-year-old continued, concluding the message by thanking the doctors and nurses at the U.K.'s National Health Service (NHS).

It's unclear whether the book tour dates will be rescheduled.

Michael Palin in the Philippines is now available to purchase.