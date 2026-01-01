Connie Britton opens up about Hayden Panettiere's emotional memorial service

Connie Britton has opened up about Hayden Panettiere's emotional memorial service.

The 59-year-old actress worked with Hayden on all six series of the hit US TV show Nashville from 2012 to 2018, where they played music rivals Rayna James and Juliette Barnes.

Hayden died in August at the age of 36, with an autopsy showing cause of death was from the toxic effects of fentanyl, Xanax and several other drugs in her system.

Last month a memorial service was held in Malibu for the late star, and a host of her loved ones and famous friends turned out to remember the actress.

"We all just bawled," Connie told People, as she discussed the service held on 19 September.

Connie admitted she's still reeling from Hayden's passing and she has been leaning on those who also loved the star during this difficult time.

"I'm finding solace and connection within the community of people who still remain," she added.

The star then recalled Hayden's kindness while they were working on Nashville together.

Connie revealed her co-star showed her endless consideration and grace when she returned to work following the arrival of her adopted son Yoby, who is now 15.

"I really was looking for my village when I moved there with my tiny baby, and I needed help," Connie shared, as she explained how she had recently moved to Tennessee at the time.

"Every time Yoby was on set and Hayden was there, she'd just stop everything. Everything became about Yoby. It just felt like sweetness."