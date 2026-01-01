Paul McCartney reveals issue with new Beatles movies

Paul McCartney has revealed his one issue with the new Beatles movies.

Sam Mendes is currently working on four films about the iconic British band, which will star Paul Mescal as McCartney, Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Joseph Quinn as George Harrison and Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr.

During an appearance on the podcast Good Hang with Amy Poehler, McCartney jokingly voiced his sizeable frustration over Mendes' upcoming project.

"We were all the same height!" he exclaimed.

"We were all the same height, and Ringo was a bit smaller. And if you look at photos, we're all the same height."

McCartney, Lennon and Harrison were all around 5'10" or 5'11" during their youth, while Starr was 5'8".

While Mescal is listed as the same height as McCartney, Dickinson is believed to be 6'2" and McCartney isn't happy with how that could look on the big screen.

In fact, he was so concerned he contacted Mendes to point out the issue.

"Guess what? He's smaller than the guy who plays John," McCartney shared as he discussed Mescal.

"Sam Mendes is making the film. I said, 'Sam, I've got just one thing that I need to say to you. You know, Paul (Mescal is) a bit smaller' - I don't know how Sam's gonna deal with it," he added.

"He sent me a picture, a still from the filming they were doing, and they're crossing the Abbey Road crossing, and the Paul character is markedly smaller. I texted him: 'Sam! Smaller? Don't do this! You said you wouldn't do it.'"

As McCartney continued to discuss his reservations, he revealed Mendes has reassured him the films will represent each bandmate accurately.

"He said, 'No, it's okay, it's just the stride pattern.' And he sent me another one where they were equal," McCartney explained.

Mendes' four Beatles movies are scheduled to be released in April 2027.