Sylvester Stallone reveals stunt regrets

Sylvester Stallone has admitted he has "millions of regrets" about being an action star.

The 80-year-old actor became a global action icon following starring roles in the Rocky and Rambo franchises.

However, Stallone is now wishing he hadn't performed so many of own stunts after the physical scenes took a toll on his body and led to a series of medical procedures.

"Millions, millions of regrets. I could literally spend a half hour talking about injuries, the amount, not even like one, I'm talking about 30 hours, 30 minutes of just individual ones, because it becomes compounded," he explained during an interview with Fox News Digital.

The Cliffhanger star continued to discuss the health implications of decades of gruelling stunt work.

Stallone revealed one particular action franchise, The Expendables, resulted in life-changing injuries.

"I have been injured many, many times, but after Expendables, I ended up with nine back operations, three neck fusions. Both shoulders ripped out, eye, you know, all kinds of lens ... it's been brutal," he admitted.

Following the extensive surgeries, Stallone admitted his body has never been "quite the same".

"Now you have to like make peace with the pain as much as you can," he shared.

Stallone has finally realised after decades of stunt work that he needs to "let other people do their job" and he regrets putting his body through so much.

"I mean, just ask every football player in the world," the star added.

"So yeah, that and people go, 'Aren't you proud of them?' No. I think I'm an idiot for doing that. I'm proud that I broke myself in pieces. Like, duh, no."