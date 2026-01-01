Prosecutors describe Russell Brand as 'sexual predator' as rape trial begins

Prosecutors described Russell Brand as a "sexual predator" as they opened their case at his rape and sexual assault in London on Wednesday.

The actor and comedian is facing three rape charges, three of sexual assault, and one of indecent assault relating to complaints made by six women between 1999 and 2009. He denies the allegations.

According to the BBC, prosecuting barrister Riel Karmy-Jones KC told Southwark Crown Court in London the women "did not know each other" and "came forward independently" to make their accusations.

She added: "The circumstances of the offending were as wide and as varied as the defendant's career."

Karmy-Jones went on to tell the court: "His desire, strong desire, for some form of sexual contact was indiscriminate and voracious," and said he had a "childlike" expectation, "that his every desire should be met".

The prosecutor said Brand would "appear indifferent, normal and untroubled by what had just occurred" after the alleged encounters, adding, "sometimes he would leave promptly after the incident, sometimes making an excuse to get away, or sometimes simply continuing as though nothing wrong had happened."

The 51-year-old star's wife Laura joined him at court on Wednesday as the jury heard details of the offences he is charged with.

They ranged from an accusation of rape following a meeting at a fringe event at the 1999 Labour Party conference in Bournemouth, before Brand's rise to fame, to two separate women's allegations, one of rape and one of sexual assault from 2009, by which time he was a major TV and film star.

After the prosecution opened its case, the first witness, Mark Pinheiro, who said he was a former friend of Brand, took the stand.

Pinheiro told the court he had not accused Brand of rape, but had volunteered information to the police about a night during the 1999 Labour Conference when he said his then pal had not returned home until the following day.

Pinheiro alleged that the Get Him to the Greek star had demanded those staying in a flat together return to London, initially without explanation, but had later admitted to meeting a girl and said he "may have gone a bit too far".

The trial continues and is expected to last around six weeks.