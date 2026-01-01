Melissa Gilbert reflects on 'uncertainty and turmoil' amid husband's child sex abuse charges

Melissa Gilbert has reflected on the "uncertainty and turmoil" in her life.

The Little House on the Prairie actress took to social media to share her thoughts on Tuesday, with her husband Timothy Busfield accused of criminal sexual contact of a child.

Gilbert appeared to be feeling the strain of the year's events as she shared a video of a calm lake in the Catskill Mountains, New York state.

"There's a lot going on in the world (and in my life) right now. A lot of uncertainty and turmoil. A lot of sorrow. There's also a lot of joy and beauty and peace to be had," she wrote on Instagram in a message to accompany the video.

"When I feel unsettled, unsafe or unsure, all I have to do is walk across the street and see serenity and hope with my own two eyes."

Gilbert continued to open up about her mental health as she detailed her symptoms of stress.

"This is the place where my shoulders lower, my jaw unclenches and my mind stops racing. I love where we live," she added.

The star tagged the post with the hashtags #hope and #lovemylife.

In January, Busfield was arrested and accused of inappropriately touching underage twin boys, during their time on US TV drama The Cleaning Lady.

The incidents are alleged to have occurred from late 2022 to 2023/24.

Busfield served as an executive producer and a director on the show.

The former West Wing star was indicted on four counts of criminal sexual contact of a child under 13 in February.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges, and the case is set to go to trial in May 2027 in New Mexico.

In her first TV interview about the allegations Gilbert revealed she was "100% confident" her husband would be cleared.

The 61-year-old actress went on to reveal she was "grieving" as she described the events as the "most traumatising experience" of her life.

"For Tim, it's done," Gilbert continued during the interview that aired on Good Morning America.

"He's cancelled. Even if he's exonerated, he will always be that guy. The last person in the world who would hurt a child."