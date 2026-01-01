Jamie Foxx producing gritty crime thriller with his daughter

Jamie Foxx has joined the independent crime thriller East of the River as a producer, backing a film about two estranged brothers drawn into the dangerous world of underground poker.

The Oscar-winning actor, 58, is producing the film through his Foxxhole Productions company alongside Alex Marks, with his daughter Corinne Foxx, 32, serving as an executive producer.

Directed by Dennis Latos, the thriller stars Ben Barnes, 45, Ben Ahlers, 30, Callie Hernandez, 38, and Maria Sten, 36, and follows two brothers who reunite to confront the illegal gambling operation responsible for destroying their family.

In a joint statement with Corinne and Alex, Jamie said: “We’ve been fans of Dennis since first discovering his short film, ‘Leylak’, where his command of character and storytelling immediately stood out. This film is a powerful continuation of that voice, and we’re proud to support this exceptional project.”

The film has recently completed post-production, with global distribution rights being handled by CAA Media Finance.

Dennis, whose previous work includes the short film Leylak, said the production combined the emotional consequences of family conflict with the dangers of organised crime.

He said: “I wanted to capture the kinetic, dangerous energy of a world most people never see. This isn’t just a story about poker, it’s a high-octane look at what happens when you’re backed into a corner and forced to gamble with your life. “We’ve fused a gritty family drama with the pulse-pounding stakes of the criminal underworld to give the audience a cinematic experience that is both deeply felt and truly thrilling.”

Jamie's involvement comes after a career spanning comedy, music, television and film, including his Academy Award-winning portrayal of Ray Charles in the 2004 biographical drama Ray.

He also starred opposite Tom Cruise in Michael Mann's crime thriller Collateral, and played the title character in Quentin Tarantino's western Django Unchained.

His other credits include Dreamgirls, Baby Driver, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and Spider-Man: No Way Home, in which he reprised his role as the villain Electro.

Jamie also returned to the screen alongside Cameron Diaz in Netflix's action comedy Back in Action, marking Cameron's return to acting after a lengthy absence from Hollywood.

The actor has recently returned to stand-up comedy with his Hulu special Jamie Foxx: Take Care of Yourself, released on 7 October, in which he discusses his career, personal experiences and recovery from a serious medical emergency in 2023.

During an interview with ABC News earlier this month, Jamie spoke about his return to performing after suffering a stroke.

He said: “Man, I almost died.”

Jamie added: “I've never been as creative as I am now.”

The actor is also starring in the forthcoming action thriller Deadlocked, which began production in Melbourne, Australia, this month.

Directed by Nikhil Bhat, the Amazon MGM Studios film follows a former Marine serving on a jury who becomes caught in a hostage crisis during a high-profile trial.

The cast includes Luke Hemsworth, Sasha Calle and KiKi Layne, with filming taking place across Melbourne, including Docklands and Port Melbourne.

In East of the River, Ben Barnes, known for playing Prince Caspian in The Chronicles of Narnia films and Billy Russo in Marvel's The Punisher, leads an ensemble cast.

Ben Ahlers, who appeared in HBO's period drama The Gilded Age, also stars alongside Callie Hernandez, whose credits include Alien: Covenant and The Flight Attendant.

Maria Sten, who played Frances Neagley in Reacher and its spin-off Neagley, makes her first film appearance since starring in the television series.

The supporting cast includes David Zayas, known for playing Angel Batista in Dexter and Dexter: Resurrection, John Bedford Lloyd from Ozark and The Bourne Supremacy, and Catherine Curtin, whose television credits include Stranger Things and Orange Is the New Black.

Nathan Wallace, who has appeared in Daredevil: Born Again and NCIS: Origins, also features alongside Gravesend actor Steven Gregory.

Former WWE wrestler James Storm and former NFL running back Dalvin Cook also appear in the production.

The screenplay was written by Elise Finnerty from a story by Jim Tamburino, with Ben Grant serving as director of photography.

Producers include Nicolas Alvo of Ruta 5 Films and Benjamin Wiessner of Vanishing Angle, alongside Dennis and Elise.