Kaley Cuoco welcomes second baby girl

Kaley Cuoco has given birth to a daughter.

The Big Bang Theory star and her fiancé, Tom Pelphrey, have welcomed their second baby together, a girl named Philomena Carmine Bobby.

The couple shared the news on Instagram on Wednesday, with photos from Cuoco's hospital bed.

"Philomena Carmine Bobby Pelphrey. 10/12/26," Cuoco wrote in the caption. "There are no words to describe this feeling once again. What a blessing.

"We are so grateful for the crazy wild up and down journey that brought us to our little Philo!" continued the proud mum.

"Family officially complete. Time to bring Matilda's baby home! @tommypelphrey life exploded the minute we met, and the gifts keep coming. I love you forever, girl daddy!"

Cuoco included photos of the newborn on her Instagram Stories, writing "She's here!" over the sweet snaps. The mum of two also added video of the new arrival snuggled in a blanket.

Cuoco and Pelphrey became engaged in August 2024, after their first daughter Matilda was born in March 2023, but have not yet married.

The Based on a True Story star told People magazine that their family was enjoying life and that she didn't want to rush through anything.

"The minute I had my baby, they're like, 'When's your second one?' I'm like, 'Oh my God, is anyone gonna just let me just enjoy this?'" she mused.

"We're gonna go way out of order. That's our plan."