Hilary Swank pregnant with third baby at 52

Hilary Swank has revealed that she is pregnant with her third child at 52 years old.

The actor took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce the news.

Swank posted a video with the caption, "A lot of people have been asking what project I'm doing next, this one releases in December."

She made the announcement via the TikTok dance trend of taping neon glowsticks onto dark clothing to create a stick-figure.

Her husband, Philip Schneider, and two children could be seen joining in when the manoeuvre revealed a glowstick shaped around Swank's bump, and a dancing baby figure inside the circle.

Back in April 2023, the actress revealed that she had given birth to twins: a boy named Ohm and a girl named Aya.

The Million Dollar Baby star shared the happy news on Easter Sunday with an image of her holding the newborns in her arms.

"It wasn't easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it. Happy Easter! Posting from pure Heaven," the new mum captioned the photo at the time.

The twins were the first children for the Alaska Daily producer-star and her second husband, whom she married in 2018.

Swank was previously married to fellow actor Chad Lowe from 1997 to 2007.