Elizabeth Hurley sparks Billy Ray Cyrus engagement rumours

Elizabeth Hurley has sparked engagement speculation.

The actor, who is currently filming season two of the mystery-comedy TV series The 'Burbs, set tongues wagging when she shared some behind-the-scenes pics in which she was wearing a diamond on her ring finger.

The photos show Hurley lounging in her trailer, wearing nothing but a white waffle robe and the mystery sparkler.

Speculation soon mounted as to whether she was in costume as her character, Bev Fisher, or if she was soon to be the next Mrs Cyrus.

Hurley and Cyrus met on the set of their 2022 holiday film, Christmas in Paradise, and went public with their relationship in April 2025.

"I think people found Billy and I being together a little surprising," the supermodel told Page Six last year.

"It's not surprising to me because we're actually quite similar and get on extremely well. We both like to laugh a lot, and we both love the country. And we both love country music, both love movies. We've got a lot in common."

Hurley has been engaged twice before.

She received a 15.09 carat Asscher-cut ring from ex-husband Arun Nayar, an Indian businessman to whom she was married from 2007 to 2011.

After that, she accepted a nine-carat sapphire and diamond ring from the late Australian cricketer Shane Warne, with whom she was involved from 2011 to 2013. The couple never made it down the aisle.