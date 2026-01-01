Kelsey Grammer set to return to TV in medical drama Pops

Kelsey Grammer is set to star in a new TV series.

Deadline reports that the Frasier star will headline and executive produce a medical drama dubbed Pops.

In Pops, Grammer plays the title character, a man aged out of a successful career who, in desperate need of a fresh start, jumps into the chaotic world of emergency medicine alongside first responders half his age.

The project is based on the true-life story of Ed Levien, a Maryland resident who became a volunteer EMT in his 60s after a successful career in advertising. Nicknamed "Pops" by his younger colleagues, he spent 12 years as EMT until retiring last autumn at the age of 76.

Pops is written by longtime Chicago Med writer-producer Danny Weiss.

The news comes 22 years after the end of Frasier. Grammer has straddled comedy and drama throughout his career. Pops is in development at NBC, home of Frasier, where he will be reunited with his former co-star David Hyde Pierce, who is starring in an as-yet-untitled new comedy project.

Grammer played psychiatrist Dr Frasier Crane across three series: Cheers; Frasier, which ran from 1993 to 200; and Wings. The role, which he recently revisited for the short-lived Frasier revival, earned him four of his five Emmys.

Grammer will next be seen in the upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday, out in December, reprising his MCU role as Dr Henry 'Hank' McCoy.