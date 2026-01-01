Kendall Jenner 'wouldn't be opposed to having fun with a girl'

Kendall Jenner has revealed she "wouldn't be opposed" to dating a woman.

The star made the comments during the latest episode of The Kardashians, where she addressed speculation about her relationship with fellow model Cara Delevingne.

"We have been friends for a long time now - going on 11 or 12 years. She brought me under her wing - in a way - and made me feel really safe and welcome in the modelling world," Kendall explained.

"There's definitely a rumour that (Cara) and I dated or something in the past, which is not true," she added.

As Kendall continued to broach the rumours, the 30-year-old admitted she could understand why people had got the wrong impression.

"We should address this," she added of the gossip surrounding her and 34-year-old Cara.

"It's because of our love for each other. People think I'm a lesbian to this day. I'm not.

"Not that I would have anything wrong with dating Cara, but we've just always been best buds. I love Cara. She's my sister, and that never happened," she clarified.

Kendall is currently dating 29-year-old Australian actor Jacob Elordi.

Despite denying she's a lesbian, the model refused to rule out a same-sex relationship in the future.

"I wouldn't be opposed to having some fun with a girl," she teased.

She then joked being a lesbian would be "fun and easier" than being straight because "men suck".

"By the way, I have nothing against having sex with Cara," Kendall insisted.

"I just have never had a desire to have sex with women. Never say never right?" she added with a wink.