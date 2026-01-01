Matthew McConaughey once spent two days reading negative reviews in the desert

Matthew McConaughey has recalled how he once spent two days in the desert reading negative reviews of his work.

During an interview for the Build or Break podcast this week, the Oscar-winning actor described how he collected 20 years of bad reviews in a "thick book" and "went away to the desert for a week".

"I read every one. All the negative reviews," he told host Daniel Lubetzky. "And I sat, and it's all I (did), I spent two days with them. It was hard. Some of the reviews, what I learned, is that from the very first sentence, 'Oh, this person has it out for me.' It didn't matter whether they saw the movie or not. They just don't like me. They were going to write a negative review."

Accordingly, the Dallas Buyers Club star noted that some critics actually had a "point" and he realised that a lot of the reviews included "constructive criticism".

"This person is a good critic. They were looking at the work and objectively criticising it," the 56-year-old continued. "Applauding some things, but also applauded some things that shined (sic) a light on where I came up short. OK. What can I learn from that?"

McConaughey went on to emphasise that the exercise taught him a lot about navigating Hollywood.

"Some are going to write bad about you and wish you the worst no matter what, because they just don't like you from afar and don't like your success, what have you," he mused. "Some are really a good critic who will write constructively about what you did wrong, and you can learn from it."

The True Detective star didn't disclose exactly when he went on his solo trip.

McConaughey is currently promoting the new comedy series, Brothers. The show, which co-stars Woody Harrelson, is now available on Apple TV.