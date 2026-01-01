Ryan Phillippe recalls 'wild' 2006 Oscars evening

Ryan Phillippe has recalled his "wild" evening at the 2006 Oscars ceremony.

The actor was married to Reese Witherspoon at the time, with couple attending the 78th Academy Awards ceremony together - and both had reason to celebrate that night.

Witherspoon was named Best Actress for her performance as June Carter in the 2005 music drama Walk the Line, while Phillippe's movie Crash won Best Picture.

"It was a wild night altogether because my wife at the time, Reese Witherspoon, also won Best Actress," Phillippe recalled during his appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark on Wednesday.

"While she was backstage giving her post-award interviews, they called Best Picture for Crash."

As Phillippe continued to discuss the memorable evening, he admitted having an "out-of-body experience" as he joined his Crash co-stars on stage to accept their Academy Award.

The 52-year-old explained how coming face-to-face with one of his Hollywood idols made it a moment he would never forget.

"Morgan Freeman was the presenter of the Best Picture and I had never met Morgan Freeman so I fanned out on stage at the Oscars," he shared.

"I'm like, 'I've always wanted to meet you, sir,' and this is while the producer is accepting the award. Kind of a funny moment."

Phillippe went on to share how he and Witherspoon ensured they made the most of celebrating their awards success.

Recalling the pair had partied "until probably 5 or 6 in the morning", the Cruel Intentions actor smiled as he recounted the special occasion.

"We had such a fun after-party," Phillippe added.

Phillippe and Witherspoon officially separated in October 2006 after seven years of marriage, and divorced shortly after.