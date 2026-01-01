Ron Perlman remains open to Hellboy reprisal

Ron Perlman has vowed to return to the Hellboy universe - even if he's 86.

The 76-year-old actor played the horned superhero in Guillermo del Toro's 2004 Hellboy and the 2008 sequel Hellboy II: The Golden Army.

After previously admitting he avoided watching David Harbour star in 2019's Hellboy directed by Neil Marshall, Perlman has refused to rule out reprising the role in the future - under one condition.

"I'll always advocate for the making of the third film," he told Deadline.

"I'm not interested in doing any other version of Hellboy other than finishing the trilogy with Guillermo (del Toro). It would be so epic. Like a Greek epic. Hubris, hamartia, destiny, nature vs. nurture, it would be such an adventure. I'm 76 now, and if he comes to me and I'm 86, we'll still do the motherf***er."

Perlman continued to express his frustration over the reboot starring Harbour as the titular half-demon hero.

He insisted the next film released should have carried on where Hellboy II: The Golden Army had finished.

"I've said so much about this and p***ed off enough people, but I'll say it again for you: the original movies were meant to be a trilogy," Perlman shared.

"In Hellboy II, we left off at a very awkward moment where the Liz Sherman character is pregnant with twins, and none of the promises of Hellboy being summoned into existence to destroy the world has been addressed. That would all have been in the third film."

When pressed on whether he has discussed taking on the role of Hellboy again, Perlman remained coy.

"No comment," he teased when asked if he's spoken to del Toro about another film.