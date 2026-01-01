Russell Brand rape accuser 'feared she may be pregnant' court hears

A woman claiming Russell Brand raped her in a hotel room in 1999 told police she feared she may be pregnant after the alleged attack in video evidence shown in court on Thursday.

The actor and comedian, 51, is on trial at Southwark Crown Court in London, where he faces three counts of rape, three charges of sexual assault and one of indecent assault. He denies the charges and has pleaded not guilty.

The allegations have been made by six female complainants, spanning 10 years between 1999 and 2009.

In court on Thursday, the jury was shown video of one of his accusers from a 2023 police interview in which she reported Brand raping her, according to the BBC. The alleged incident was said to have occurred after they met at a fringe event he was performing in at the 1999 Labour Party conference in Bournemouth.

The woman told detectives the future star assaulted her despite her pleading, "Get off me, please stop. It hurts," and that afterwards she had nightmares about being pregnant.

The accuser said that when they met, she had assumed Brand was gay and they chatted before going back to her hotel room to continue their conversation. She said she then "froze" when she returned from the toilet to find the comedian was partly naked and "prancing around" in a manner that reminded her of "an ostrich".

She told police he then raped her in an attack that lasted up to 10 minutes and left her feeling frightened, in pain, and feeling unable to breathe.

"He did rape, he did push me on the bed," the woman told police officers. "He did pull my clothes off, he took my trousers off. I remember him on me, very heavy. I know I said no. I kind of drifted out of my head. I couldn't get out of the situation - 'do I shout, do I scream?' He was very heavy, I couldn't breathe, it didn't take long."

She also described his body as snake-like and "disgusting" and said his tongue was "horrible" like a lizard and that during the "painful" alleged attack she closed her eyes and hoped it would be over quickly.

The complainant also claimed that the Get Him to the Greek star spoke to her while assaulting her, saying they were "having fun" and that in the aftermath he had acted "like nothing was wrong".

The trial continues and is expected to last six weeks.