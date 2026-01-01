Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, declares 'it's great to be back' in UK

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, declared "it's great to be back" as she made her first official joint appearance with Prince Harry since relocating to the UK.

Earlier today, the couple visited Nottingham - a place that holds special significance to their relationship.

Nottingham was the city where Meghan made her first official royal outing with Harry in 2017, just days after they had announced their engagement.

On Thursday, Meghan and Harry - who recently moved back to the UK from the US with their two children, Archie and Lilibet - spent around 25 minutes talking to fans before they visited The Community Recording Studio.

As they shook hands with the crowd, posed for photos and accepted gifts including flowers and balloons, Meghan told one well-wisher: "It's great to be back!"

During their public appearance, one fan presented Meghan with a photo of her 2017 visit to Nottingham with Harry.

"That's so special," Meghan exclaimed as she examined the picture.

While speaking to a mother standing with her two sons, Meghan discussed her devotion to her own family.

"I'm a mum. Best job in the world," the 45-year-old TV star shared, as she smiled at the boys.

The Community Recording Studio is a charity established in 1991 to give young people free access to professional equipment and training in film, music, video production, mentoring and sports to help them develop skills and secure employment.

Harry has a long-standing relationship with the charity.

After leaving The Community Recording Studio, Harry and Meghan visited Himmah, a charity tackling food poverty, and took part in a cooking class.