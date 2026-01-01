Pregnant Hilary Swank insists 'things happen in their own time'

Pregnant Hilary Swank has offered words of support to fans who are struggling to conceive.

On Wednesday, the Oscar-winning actress revealed she was pregnant with her third child at the age of 52, as she teased she had been working "on a project" due to be released in December.

Her good news sparked a flurry of well wishes from her followers, with many women revealing the announcement was a source of inspiration for them.

"At 39 im still single and childless. You are literally giving me hope that the life I want could still happen for me," wrote one fan in reply to Swank's Instagram pregnancy announcement.

The Million Dollar Baby actress wasted no time in offering her words of wisdom, as she urged the follower to remain hopeful.

"It can!" Swank replied to the comment.

"I always go by the adage, things happen in their time, not ours, and that has always been the case for me."

As she continued to offer her support, Swank insisted starting a family hadn't been easy journey for her either.

"But of course trusting that, for me, has always been the hardest part," she added.

"Wishing you unwavering trust and abundant beauty on your journey!"

The star's baby news comes three years after she welcomed twins Ohm and Aya with her husband Philip Schneider.

In an interview with Women's Health magazine last year, Swank revealed how she froze her eggs when she was 37, before getting pregnant with twins a decade later.

"'I would have had kids earlier. I'm not saying I actively waited until 47," she explained.

"But that was a magical time in my life, when it all culminated. It was the right time for myriad reasons."