Zendaya lands mystery sci-fi blockbuster with Alex Garland

Zendaya is returning to science fiction after signing up for a mysterious new film from Ex Machina director Alex Garland, in a move that could further delay the long-awaited third instalment of the 28 Years Later horror franchise.

The 30-year-old actress, who stars in the Dune films and Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise, will lead an untitled science-fiction production written and directed by Alex, 56, for independent studio A24.

Filming is scheduled to begin in 2027, although details of the plot, supporting cast and release date remain undisclosed. The announcement follows a commercially successful year for Zendaya, whose recent films include The Drama, The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The new project will reunite Zendaya with A24 after the studio’s HBO drama Euphoria, which concluded its three-season run earlier this year, and the dark romantic comedy The Drama, in which she starred opposite Robert Pattinson, 40.

The Drama became a box office success, reportedly earning almost $135 million worldwide, adding to a series of major film releases for the actress during 2026.

Zendaya also appeared in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, an adaptation of the ancient Greek epic, alongside a cast including Matt Damon, 56, and Tom Holland, 30.

She reunited with Tom – her real-life partner – for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, continuing her role as MJ in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Both films achieved substantial commercial success, extending Zendaya’s run of high-profile productions across major Hollywood franchises and independent cinema.

She is also preparing for the release of Dune: Part Three, directed by Denis Villeneuve, 59, which is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on 16 December.

The film will see Zendaya reprise her role as Chani alongside Timothée Chalamet, 30, who plays Paul Atreides in the science-fiction franchise based on Frank Herbert’s novels.

The previous instalment, Dune: Part Two, was released in 2024 and continued the story of Paul’s struggle for power on the desert planet Arrakis.

For Alex, the new film represents another collaboration with A24, which has backed several of his projects, including Ex Machina, Men, Civil War and Warfare.

The filmmaker is also known for writing 28 Days Later and directing the Netflix science-fiction thriller Annihilation, starring Natalie Portman, 45, as well as the FX television series Devs.

His next major project is an adaptation of the fantasy video game Elden Ring, featuring Kit Connor, 22, Cailee Spaeny, 28, Ben Whishaw, 46, Nick Offerman, 56, and Tom Burke, 45.

Filming on the production reportedly concluded on 30 July, with the film scheduled for release in March 2028.

However, Alex’s increasingly crowded schedule has raised questions about the future of the 28 Years Later series, which reunited him with director Danny Boyle, 69, decades after their original zombie horror film.

Alex wrote the screenplay for 28 Years Later and its follow-up, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, continuing the story of a Britain devastated by the Rage virus.

A third film has been planned, although production has yet to be confirmed.

Speaking at the London Film Festival, Danny revealed Alex had already completed work on the screenplay for the proposed sequel.

He described it as a “fantastic script” but acknowledged Alex’s commitments to the Elden Ring adaptation had complicated plans to move forward.

Danny said: “So it’s on the back burner at the moment.”

The original 28 Days Later, starring Cillian Murphy, 50, helped establish Alex as a screenwriter before he moved into directing with Ex Machina.

That film, starring Alicia Vikander, 38, Domhnall Gleeson, 43, and Oscar Isaac, 47, explored artificial intelligence and questions of human consciousness.

Alex subsequently directed Annihilation, which followed a group of scientists investigating a mysterious environmental phenomenon, before turning to political conflict in Civil War.