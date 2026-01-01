Halle Berry's son to testify about alleged choking incident

Halle Berry's son will be allowed to testify in her custody battle with ex Olivier Martinez.

Thirteen-year-old Maceo will testify at his parents' custody trial, TMZ reported.

The teen's testimony will be "limited to the request for an issuance of a restraining order", court documents obtained by People magazine reveal.

Martinez is pursuing a restraining order against Berry for himself and Maceo after the Catwoman star allegedly physically abused their son. He was granted a temporary restraining order earlier this month.

Martinez had accused his former wife of being violent towards Maceo. He filed for sole custody on 1 October, claiming Berry "physically abused" the boy in a 26 September incident, and alleging "other instances of abuse" in recent years.

Earlier this week, Berry objected to Maceo testifying in court. She claimed Martinez was dismissing statements from other key eyewitnesses, including her daughter, Nahla Ariela, 18, and her fiancé, Van Hunt, who were present at the time of the alleged incident.

Berry went on to caution the court against placing "substantial weight" on the testimony of her teenage son, whom she described as being a "coached and manipulated child".

Berry and Martinez met while co-starring in the film Dark Tide in 2010. They announced their engagement in March 2012 and married in France in July 2013. Mateo was born in October 2013. Two years later, Berry filed for divorce, which was finalised in August 2023.