Kim Kardashian opens up about Kanye West: 'Changed my life'

Kim Kardashian has opened up about how Kanye West saw potential in her, declaring he "changed my life".

The reality TV star believed her ex-husband saw her as "a project", an excerpt from the upcoming book Citizen Kim: The Woman Who Created the Future has revealed.

Scheduled for release on 27 October, the biography penned by celebrity journalist Jonathan Van Meter saw Kim, 45, sit down for hours of interviews about her life.

In an extract published by The Cut this week, Kim admitted that, although their nearly seven-year marriage ended in divorce in 2022, her time with 49-year-old Kanye overall had had a positive effect and he had made her "cool".

"I realise that he loves, like, a project, right?" Kim told the writer. "I think he really fell in love with the idea of me, and the project behind it all. He loves things that maybe aren't cool and 'I'm going to make them cool.' Whether it's, like, 'I'm going to stop rapping and do a whole singing album, like 808s (& Heartbreak).' And everyone's like, 'How could you not rap? It's blasphemy!' And then it's the best album."

Drilling down into the idea, Kim elaborated, "I think he's like, 'Let me be with a reality star. No one respects it. I'm going to show you how cool it is.' He changed my life. He absolutely changed my life."

Kim also explained her ex-husband was responsible for changing her sense of style by giving her an education in fashion.

"I just didn't know anything about high fashion," she explained. "There were all these fashion books piled up. It was time to get to work and learn. He gave me so much confidence."

The exes share four children: North, 13, Saint, 10, Chicago, eight, and Psalm, seven.