Anna Faris 'hurt' by Chuck Lorre's comments about her Mom exit

Anna Faris has publicly responded to Chuck Lorre's comments about her exit from the TV show, Mom.

In his new book, Sitcom: A Memoir, the prolific TV writer-producer recalled how he was "initially reluctant" to hire the Scary Movie actress for the lead role of Christy Plunkett on the programme.

"After six years, she left the show for mysterious reasons that were not mysterious to anyone on the show," the 73-year-old continued, referring to Anna's departure after season seven. Mom concluded after season eight in May 2021.

On Thursday, Anna responded to Chuck's comments in a statement posted via Instagram.

"Yikes. Yes, I read a few things. I really didn't see that coming. Of course it hurts," she began. "Chuck gave me a job I loved, and for seven years I never took a day of it for granted. I'm proud of what we made together, and nothing changes how grateful I am for those people and those years."

Anna and co-star Allison Janney portrayed a dysfunctional mother/daughter duo on the series, with both characters open about their struggles with addiction.

And the mother-of-one emphasised that Mom had an impact on her own sobriety journey.

"I've been sober for a year and a half. I was on a show about recovery and then I lived it. Now I'm healthy, I'm working, and I'm happier than I've been in a long time. If anyone reading this is where I was, I hope that's useful. It gets better. I'm proof," the 49-year-old added.

Representatives for Anna and Chuck have not yet commented further.

However, The House Bunny star received praise from her celebrity followers in the comments section.

"You are a comedy QUEEN," declared Isla Fisher, while Justin Long wrote, "I loved doing those episodes with you. You really helped me navigate what was a very different medium for me with patience and so much humor. It will forever be such a fun memory, thanks to you. I miss you."

During an appearance on the Dear Chelsea podcast in August, Anna revealed she had recently taken a "step back" from drinking alcohol as she had realised there was a "correlation between drinking and depression for me".