Martin Freeman marries Rachel Benaissa

Martin Freeman and longtime girlfriend, Rachel Benaissa, have tied the knot.

On Thursday, editors at The Sun reported that the Sherlock actor and the French actress-writer had married in a private ceremony earlier this year.

A representative for Freeman, 55, confirmed the happy news.

Details of the nuptials remain under wraps.

However, Benaissa, 32, was photographed wearing a gold wedding band and large emerald-and-diamond engagement ring at the premiere of A Long Winter at the BFI London Film Festival on Wednesday night.

The couple started dating in 2020.

Previously, Freeman was in a relationship with actress Amanda Abbington from 2000 until 2016. The pair, who appeared together in productions such as Sherlock, The Debt, and The All Together, are parents to daughter Grace, 18, and son Joe, 19.

Freeman is currently promoting the drama film A Long Winter, which is based on a 2006 short story by Colm Tóibín. Written and directed by Andrew Haigh, the project co-stars Fred Hechinger, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Kit Connor, and Caitríona Balfe.

The film is set to be released in U.K. theatres in January.