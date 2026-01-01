Steven Soderbergh steps in to help Matt Reeves finish The Batman Part II

Steven Soderbergh is stepping in to help complete filming on The Batman Part II.

Production on the sequel - which features Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader - was recently paused to allow Matt Reeves to focus on a "family matter", and while he continues to take a break from the project, the Black Bag filmmaker will work with the cast and crew to complete principal photography.

A spokesperson for DC Studios said in a statement: “As Matt Reeves continues to attend to an ongoing family matter, Steven Soderbergh, as an admirer of Matt’s work, approached Matt and will step in, with the full support of DC Studios, to help the writer-director complete the final weeks of principal photography on The Batman Part 2.

“Matt and Steven will work closely together with the actors and crew to fulfil Matt’s vision of the film.”

Both Steven and Matt stressed they will be working collaboratively, and the latter will ultimately complete the work on the project.

Steven said in his own statement: “I thought Matt Reeves’ work on The Batman was stunning; it was intentional, specific and rigorously coherent. The goal here is to work with Matt and his team to generate footage that will integrate seamlessly with what’s already been shot so Matt can properly finish his film.”

And Matt clarified on X: "Just to be clear, I am not leaving The Batman Part II. I am profoundly grateful to Steven for coming to my aid during this challenging time to help me finish principal photography. Thank you to all for your concern and well wishes."

Earlier this week, Pattinson offered a brief update in which he confirmed production hadn't resumed.

Speaking to Official Pop Drop, he said: "Yeah, we're pausing for a little bit, and then we're going to figure it all out."

Filming for the sequel has been underway in London since June, but it was revealed earlier this month that work on the movie had been paused so the director could attend to a personal matter.

A representative said in a statement: "Production on The Batman Part II has been temporarily paused while Matt Reeves focuses on a family matter.

“Matt has the full support of DC Studios and we look forward to continuing the journey soon.”

In July, it was revealed that Warner Bros. had pushed the sequel’s release to 18 February 2028, having previously scheduled it for October 2026 before moving it to October 2027.

Pattinson previously admitted he felt "strange" for some time after filming The Batman because he was constantly "in the dark", both in terms of mood and lighting.

He said: "Both mood-wise and light-wise, I can’t see anything for like months. It does affect you like you feel strange afterwards.”

And The Odyssey actor has teased the upcoming sequel is a "real left turn" from the previous movie.

He told Collider: “It’s so ambitious. I mean, I sort of said the other day on something that the first one was a different take on a Batman movie, and this one is another.

"It's a real left turn from the first one, but somehow it keeps elements of the kind of feel of it.

"But it just feels really ambitious, and I’m excited to see how it turns out.”