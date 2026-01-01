Daisy Edgar-Jones left 'deaf in one ear' after Twisters

Daisy Edgar-Jones has been left "slightly deaf" in one ear since filming Twisters.

The 28-year-old actress plays a former storm chaser in the disaster movie - a standalone sequel to 1996 movie Twister - which features some spectacular tornado-based stunts but Daisy has confessed the stormy set left her with permanent damage to her hearing.

During an appearance on the Therapuss podcast, she explained: "I think I still am slightly deaf in my left ear because there was so much debris and wind that was entering from a sharp left,.

"It was a windy shoot. It was quite ironic because we were shooting in Oklahoma and often would have to shut down filming because of an actual wind storm, to then recreate a wind storm once it’s passed. It was a wild experience."

Daisy previously admitted she got "a bit addicted" to stunts after working on Twisters, telling The Hollywood Reporter: "It was so stunt heavy and I’d never done really proper stunts, so I was so curious to see how they were going to achieve a lot of the action sequences, but I’m a bit addicted now, I’ve got the bug.

"It was so much fun. I mean we had a phenomenal stunt department who really just helped to immerse us in it, also keep us safe. Most of the stunts were sort of being battered by wind, rain and debris so it was definitely an interesting filming experience."

However, Daisy's latest role features a lot less stunts as she's playing Elinor Dashwood in a new adaptation of Jane Austen's Sense and Sensibility.

The actress features in Georgia Oakley's take on Sense and Sensibility and feels that it is "modern and distinctive" when compared to Ang Lee's acclaimed 1995 adaptation, which starred Dame Emma Thompson and Kate Winslet as sisters Elinor and Marianne Dashwood.

The Normal People actress told British Vogue: "The 1995 version is one of my favourite movies of all time.

"So it was fun to see how we could remake that classic for another generation. This feels modern and distinctive. There are moments that are rageful. Georgia really wanted to bring out the wildness of these girls. Elinor is more composed and contained than Marianne but she still feels things deeply. She just knows how to tame it."