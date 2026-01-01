Brendan Fraser's new Mummy sequel titled Mummy: Book of the Dead

Brendan Fraser's upcoming film in the popular The Mummy franchise has a title.

Universal Pictures announced on Thursday that the new movie will be titled The Mummy: Book of the Dead. It is due to hit cinemas on 15 October 2027, exactly a year after its name was shared.

Fraser returns as Rick O'Connell alongside Rachel Weisz as Evie O'Connell. John Hannah, Michael Johnston, Numan Acar, Kevin J O'Connor and Oded Fehr round out the cast.

The Mummy first screened with Boris Karloff in the title role of the 1932 feature The Mummy. After several remakes over the intervening decades, Fraser and Weisz's franchise kicked off with the Stephen Sommers-directed film of the same name in 1999.

The film centres on treasure hunter Rick heading out on an adventure with Evie and her brother, Jonathan (Hannah), during which they accidentally awaken a mummy.

The Mummy: Book of the Dead is a continuation of 1999's The Mummy and its 2001 sequel The Mummy Returns.

The franchise also includes 2008's poorly received The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, which was followed in 2017 by the Tom Cruise-led The Mummy reboot.

For the 25th anniversary of 1999's The Mummy, Sommers told The Hollywood Reporter that he's pleased by the film's lasting cultural impact.

"It's so funny how it just never went away," he mused. "It's always on TV somewhere. And I know, especially because the residual checks are great. Somehow, it's endeared itself to a lot of people."