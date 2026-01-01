Mads Mikkelsen interested in Call of Duty movie role

Mads Mikkelsen would sign up for a role in the Call of Duty movie.

The 60-year-old actor features in the first-person shooter game's latest title Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 as antagonist The Archer and has revealed that he would be willing to feature in the planned live-action flick based on the hugely successful gaming franchise that is scheduled for release in 2028.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz at a press event for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 in London, Mads said: "Yeah sure. My head's just spinning. How's that going to work?

"Listen, I think that we've done this game and if there's a film, I think that everybody who's been part of this game deserves to be part of that film and that will be absolutely fantastic to see them in live action."

Mikkelsen's virtual co-star, Ecuadorian actress Maria Elisa Camargo, also expressed an interest in playing drug baroness Valeria Garza on the big screen.

The 40-year-old actress said: "Like, are you kidding me? That would be a dream come true."

Meanwhile, Mads – known for playing villains such as Le Chiffre in the James Bond film Casino Royale and Dr. Hannibal Lecter in the TV series Hannibal – explained how he was puzzled by the motion capture process during the making of the game, which is released on October 23 across all platforms.

The Danish star said: "There were a few times when, you know, you have to do certain very close-up mimics of a fight, and then I think they had a great time seeing me just throwing myself around, doing all kinds of things.

"And just waiting, and then they tapped me on the shoulder, like, 'Mads, you know, we don't have to do that. Just do face.'

"And so that was a lot to learn from these guys who've been doing it for years, so that was another cherry."

However, Mikkelsen felt that the motion capture process is the "essence" of acting.

The Doctor Strange star said: "A lot of acting is actually just reacting to something that is real. All of a sudden you take it away and now we act. Now we pretend. And this is what we do.

"This is the essence of acting. We pretend something is there, that's not there. And then we wear these funny helmets and then we could always lean on Barry (Sloane, co-star)."

Mikkelsen also revealed that he would be tempted to feature in another Call of Duty game following his experience on Modern Warfare 4.

He said: "You said that it was like the cream of the cream what's going on here, so it's like, all right, so what would the next level be if somebody asked?

"I'll tell you what, if they can do one more. That would be perfect, right?"