Steven Soderbergh steps in to help on halted The Batman: Part II

Steven Soderbergh has stepped in after production was halted on The Batman: Part II.

Earlier this month DC Studios released a statement announcing the movie had been put on hold while director Matt Reeves focused on a "family matter".

On Thursday it was confirmed Soderbergh had agreed to take over post-production duties until Reeves is able to return.

"As Matt Reeves continues to attend to an ongoing family matter, Steven Soderbergh, as an admirer of Matt's work, approached Matt and will step in, with the full support of DC Studios, to help the writer-director complete the final weeks of principal photography on The Batman: Part II," the studio confirmed in a statement.

"Matt and Steven will work closely together with the actors and crew to fulfil Matt's vision of the film," the statement added.

After the announcement was made, Reeves took to social media to reassure fans he hadn't abandoned the project.

He also thanked Soderbergh for ensuring production was able to continue.

"Just to be clear, I am not leaving The Batman Part II," Reeves wrote on X.

"I am profoundly grateful to Steven for coming to my aid during this challenging time to help me finish principal photography. Thank you to all for your concern and well wishes."

Soderbergh has also commented on the news and insisted he would remain in close contact with Reeves throughout the process.

"I thought Matt Reeves' work on The Batman was stunning; it was intentional, specific, and rigorously coherent," the Traffic director shared in a statement.

"The goal here is to work with Matt and his team to generate footage that will integrate seamlessly with what's already been shot so Matt can properly finish his film."

The sequel had been filming in London since June, with Robert Pattinson returning in the title role.

The Batman: Part II is scheduled to be released in cinemas worldwide from 18 February 2028.