Selma Blair's on-off boyfriend asks fans to 'pray' for her after plane assault arrest

Selma Blair's on-off boyfriend, Andy Kiernan, asked fans to pray for the actress after her arrest following an alleged violent outburst on a plane mid-flight.

The Hellboy actress was arrested at JFK International Airport on Sunday, following a violent disturbance aboard a Delta Airlines flight from Los Angeles.

The star, who revealed she has multiple sclerosis (MS) in 2018, pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree assault and was released on $20,000 bail, with her lawyers citing a severe medical emergency in her defence.

"Pray for Selma," the businessman, who began dating Blair in 2024, posted to his Instagram Stories following her arrest, according to the Daily Mail.

"She has a good heart," he added. "She hasn't yet got the help she needs. Pray that she does. She's a human being like the rest of us."

Kiernan also asked his followers to pray for Blair's 15-year-old son, Arthur, whom she shares with ex Jason Bleick.

Blair, 54, was traveling on a Delta flight when she allegedly became physically disruptive and was restrained by flight attendants.

Audio obtained by TMZ.com featured a pilot calling for medical assistance and police officers to deal with an "abusive" passenger who had injured several people after the plane landed. After arriving, Blair also allegedly kicked a police officer on the way to the hospital and assaulted a nurse.

The star's representative told Page Six she "experienced a medical emergency that led to the alleged conduct" on the flight and is in "stable condition."

Her lawyer, Shawn Barnes, blamed the incident on Blair missing her MS medication, as well as falling and hitting her head. He also said his client had worked "extensive hours and exhaustive hours" on set in the days before the trip.

She is facing two to seven years in jail if convicted.