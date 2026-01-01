Stanley Tucci wants Devil Wears Prada 3 return

Stanley Tucci wants to rejoin castmates Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt in a third Devil Wears Prada film.

The 65-year-old actor played Runway magazine fashion director Nigel Kipling in the original 2006 film and its hit sequel, released earlier this year.

Asked by Page Six if he's open to playing Nigel a third time, The Hunger Games star was enthusiastic.

He said: "I think they would like that. And I wouldn't mind it either. The characters are so lovable. And hateable. It can't help but stay in your consciousness. And everyone is interested in fashion, even though they might not know it."

In recent years, Tucci has carved out an alternative career as a food influencer, author, and TV presenter. However, he's not ready to shun Hollywood just yet.

Not only is he starring in Amazon's new art heist movie, Masterplan, he's also discussed returning for director Michael Bay's new Transformers film, having previously played two roles in the franchise.

Asked about a Transformers reunion with Bay, Tucci said: "That's up to him. Have you gotten a call yet? I did speak to him, but I don't know if it was what he was, um, he just was touching base, so we'll see."

Masterplan is available on Amazon Prime from Friday.