Jennifer Meyer discusses 'unconventional' wedding officiated by ex-husband Tobey Maguire

Jennifer Meyer has opened up about her "unconventional" wedding, which was officiated by her ex-husband Tobey Maguire.

The jewellery designer married billionaire Geoffrey Ogunlesi in a lavish Hawaii wedding on 10 October, with her former spouse Maguire playing a pivotal role in the ceremony.

In an interview with Vogue, Meyer accepted the situation was a little "unconventional", but insisted she wanted the Spider-Man star to be involved.

"I genuinely felt like I was floating on cloud nine," she revealed.

"I had zero jitters, just pure happiness."

Meyer and Maguire share two children, 19-year-old daughter Ruby and 17-year-old son Otis, while the 49-year-old bride also welcomed a daughter with Ogunlesi in May.

As she continued to discuss the nuptials, Meyer revealed her desire to make sure all her loved ones were featured in her special day.

"Having our three children and our parents walk down the aisle made it even more special," she shared.

"And having Tobey, my ex-husband, officiate was so special. A little unconventional, but so perfectly us."

The ceremony took place at the Four Seasons Resort Lanai, with a host of famous faces including Courteney Cox, Kate Hudson, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez and Rachel Zoe in attendance.

Meyer and Maguire split in October 2016 after nine years of marriage, with the former couple only finalising their divorce last month.

The designer began dating Ogunlesi in summer 2023.