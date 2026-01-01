Jenna Ortega wishes people were more "present".

The 24-year-old actress plays the titular android character in Klara and the Sun, the new sci-fi movie directed by Taika Waititi, and Jenna hopes the film encourages people to live in the moment.

Jenna told Variety: "I think we gotta put our focus on one another and put down the computers and phones.

"Remember to be present and to appreciate people while they’re standing right in front of you."

Jenna stressed that Klara, her on-screen character, doesn't work in the same way as the AI models that have become so familiar to the public.

The Hollywood star reflected: "AI I guess pulls all this information from the internet and Klara gets all her information from the real world.

"So that’s a little bit different. She’s kind of like a toddler in a sense. Playing her specifically in this film was really interesting because Taika wanted a more human approach, so he didn’t want to do movement that was too robotic, maybe more sort of clumsy and unknowing."

Klara and the Sun is based on Kazuo Ishiguro's 2021 novel of the same name. And the acclaimed novelist explained that the world's attitude towards AI has changed markedly since his book was first published.

Kazuo explained: "This film doesn’t address a lot of the anxieties that you and I may have right now about where we’re going with the technology. I mean, I think quite rightly, it’s really come centre stage.

"I’m aware that this film is coming out into a very different world to the one that my novel came out in five years ago, and I don’t know how that will change people’s expectations or how people look at things. But I’ll say that this isn’t another film about how an AI machine seems to be nice and then becomes sinister and ends up killing all the nice people in the film. It’s not that sort of story."

Meanwhile, Jenna previously admitted that she's struggled to cope with the pressures of fame and success.

The actress shot to stardom as Wednesday Addams in the hit Netflix show Wednesday - but she initially found it tough to adjust to her new-found fame.

The actress - who now serves as a producer on Wednesday - told Harper's Bazaar magazine: "To be quite frank, after the show and trying to figure everything out, I was an unhappy person.

"After the pressure, the attention - as somebody who’s quite introverted, that was so intense and so scary."