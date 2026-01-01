Elizabeth Holmes‘ partner defends You Can See Everything

Elizabeth Holmes‘ partner has defended their decision to take part in the documentary You Can See Everything.

Holmes and Billy Evans allowed Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim access to their home in the days leading up to Holmes’ 135 month prison term after a federal jury convicted her of committing fraud on Theranos investors.

Speaking on the All-In podcast, Evans said: “[The context going in] is Elizabeth is facing an 11-year sentence. She’s been prevented from speaking publicly in any way, shape or form and this would come out after that period in which she is now allowed to talk. There’s been a lot of media produced on her. There’s been a lot of people who have told her story. That narrative is pretty ossified. The whole idea was here she is, see her and make up your own mind. It’s not to re-litigate the case. Practically, at this time she was not allowed to talk about the case, so she was gonna follow the rules and not talk about the case.

“It was to have people see who she is. I have gone through this consistent experience with the people who love me most, from my grandmother to my best friends. They’d hear I knew [Elizabeth Holmes] or I was falling for this person and now we’re going to have a kid… in the beginning, every single one of these people thought I was crazy. ‘Do you know who she is?’ I would tell them, ‘I understand why you feel that way but just meet her.’ And they would meet her and spend time with her and see her in a totally natural environment, like going on a hike or helping a friend. Every opinion of her would radically shift. That was the intention of the film. To help scale that up and allow other people to sit with her and make up their own minds.”

Evans also said the documentary might be “dumbest thing I have ever done” and admitting that Holmes “looks insane” in the trailer.

He said: “I haven’t seen it. I might think this is the dumbest thing I have ever done.

“Am I nervous? I have been through so many intense, surreal experiences that it takes a bit to raise my blood pressure. With this there’s certainly concern but it’s ultimately our decision.”

Holmes and Evans met in 2017 and had their first child, William, in 2021, followed by daughter Invicta in 2023.