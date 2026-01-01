Carrot Top speaks out after suicide attempt

Carrot Top has spoken out for the first time following his suicide attempt a month ago.

The comedian released a statement on Instagram addressing the situation.

"I'm truly overwhelmed by the outpouring of love, support, prayers, and well wishes I've received over the past couple of weeks," he wrote. "Every message, text, and kind thought has meant more to me than you know.

"While I haven't been able to respond to everyone individually, please know that I've felt your love and appreciate each and every one of you from the bottom of my heart," Carrot Top, real name Scott Thompson, continued. "Thank you for being there for me during this time. It truly means the world to me!"

The comedian also announced that he will be performing his first comedy show since the incident on 19 October at the Luxor Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, where he has headlined a residency since 2005.

Thompson was hospitalised on 18 September following a suicide attempt at his home.

He was found unconscious near the pool in his backyard following a welfare check, according to a police report obtained by Page Six.

His manager reportedly made the call for a welfare check after a conversation with his client about ongoing legal troubles.