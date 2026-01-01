Jacob Elordi felt 'less alone' after watching Opening Night

Jacob Elordi felt "a lot less insane and alone" after watching Opening Night.

The 29-year-old actor has revealed that he's a huge fan of Opening Night, the 1977 psychological drama film written and directed by John Cassavetes, and Jacob has explained how it's influenced his own career in Hollywood.

Speaking at Santa Monica’s Aero Theatre, Jacob shared: "I probably made three movies that I thought were pretty bad when I was young, and I had hopes and dreams of being this kind of terrific, ferocious stage actor. So I was pretty not fond of myself at that time.

"And I watched this movie and it was one of the first times that I saw the creative process of an actor sort of fleshed out in detail. The movie made me feel a lot less insane and alone."

Opening Night tells the story of a stage actress who, after witnessing the death of a fan, struggles through a nervous breakdown while preparing to appear on Broadway.

Jacob - who has enjoyed a meteoric rise in recent years - explained how he related to the film.

The actor shared: "This movie showed me that what was actually happening was hopefully the artistic process, the process of creating to a character.

"You can’t just learn the lines and say the lines. It showed me all the stuff that was going on inside that I thought was sort of my body and mind breaking down [but] was actually a part of the acting process."

Jacob explained that his creative process is always a struggle. However, watching Opening Night has helped him to "feel less crazy".

The movie star shared: "I’m getting ready to do a movie now and I’ve been kind of throwing myself on the floor and wondering, should I just drink a lot of vodka? Or should I smash a window? What do I need to do to get to this point?

"And me re-watching the film now after making over ten movies or something like that, again, it invited me back into the creative process and what it means.

"You can be searching for a character and not know that you’re searching for it. It starts happening in your toes and your knees and your chest. And that’s why I picked this movie because it always makes me feel less crazy and more like I’m actually a part of a process of filmmaking that’s been happening for a long time."