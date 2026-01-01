Barbara Palvin celebrates return to Victoria's Secret six weeks postpartum

Six weeks after welcoming her first baby with husband Dylan Sprouse, Barbara Palvin was back on the runway at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Sprouse watched on from the front row in Los Angeles on Sunday evening as the supermodel walked the catwalk wearing a sweeping bronze gown and a glistening silver mini dress with sculpted angel wings.

"I'm happy. I'm excited. I hope I don't fall!" the Hungarian star told Page Six backstage in LA before the show.

"I tell everyone: This is normal. Maternity leave is six to eight weeks; I'm six weeks tomorrow, so I'm just doing what everyone is doing. And I only need to walk down a runway!"

Palvin had no qualms about showing off her post-partum body.

"Funny enough, my body bounced back, luckily, really quickly. And I think it's because I've never been healthier. I just let my body heal on its own and did some light exercises, but nothing crazy," she told the outlet.

The live runway event, which featured performances by Megan Thee Stallion, Tate McRae, Katseye and Megan Moroney, saw the return of some of Victoria's Secret's most famous faces.

Walking alongside Palvin were Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk, Precious Lee and Abby Champion, among others.

Sunday's show marked Palvin's sixth time walking in Victoria's Secret's annual lingerie spectacular, having made her debut in 2012, when she was 19.

Fourteen years later she shared some advice for others balancing motherhood with career.

"We got this, because we're capable of everything. We're strong," she noted. "I know this is a crazy journey. But we're freaking mothers; let's f**king go!"