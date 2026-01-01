Harry Styles MSG residency documentary in the works

Harry Styles' Madison Square Garden residency is to be the subject of a documentary film.

The pop star has recruited filmmaker John Wilson to chronicle his 30-night run at the iconic New York City venue, Billboard reports.

Wilson is known for his documentary The History of Concrete, which has generated a wave of praise and is being noted as a dark horse for Best Documentary Feature at the upcoming 2027 Academy Awards.

The Styles film will blend live performances with a glimpse into the singer's world, alongside stories from those involved in the tour, from the singer and his fans to the many people working behind the scenes, according to Variety. A potential theatrical release is reportedly in the works.

Styles' MSG run, which began on 26 August and wraps on 31 October, is part of his Together, Together tour, in support of his fourth studio album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and the Official UK Albums Chart, with its lead single, Aperture, also topping the charts on both sides of the Atlantic.

The tour's 25-date extension next year launches in Phoenix on 2 April, with stops across North America. The European leg begins in Berlin on 2 July and includes dates in Paris, Madrid, Rome and Dublin before concluding at London's Wembley Stadium on 28 August.