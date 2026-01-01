Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein reignite dating rumours

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein have sparked dating rumours once again.

The pair were spotted arriving at and leaving a party hosted by talent manager Cade Hudson's in Los Angeles.

Although they shared a car, Page Six reports, they entered the party separately. Lopez walked in alongside her longtime manager, Benny Medina, while Goldstein was solo.

The duo, who starred in this summer's Netflix romcom Office Romance, have previously denied they are dating, but the Ted Lasso star has spoken about his crush on Lopez.

In a July 2018 episode of his podcast, Films To Be Buried With, Goldstein gushed over the singer's appearance in Hustlers.

"F**king hell, 50!" the comedian exclaimed about Lopez's age at the time. "She's 50. I love her."

He then referenced one of Lopez's co-stars hugging her during a scene in which she wore a fur coat.

"I've never wanted to be cuddled more. That is one of the best cuddles," he shared. "Give me one of your special cuddles."

The duo shut down romance rumours in an interview on US news show Today while promoting their recent film.

"There's never a time when I'm seen with somebody or working with somebody where they don't try to put me with the person," Lopez noted.

Goldstein chimed in, "I think if you stand near her, that's what happens."

"OK, so you're not dating in real life?" Savannah Guthrie asked the pair.

"Not dating," Lopez said, as Goldstein added, "Correct."