Cindy Crawford and family break silence after son Presley's death

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber have spoken out for the first time after their son Presley Gerber's death last month.

The couple and their daughter, Kaia Gerber, paid tribute in a post shared on Crawford's Instagram account.

"We are beyond heartbroken to lose our beloved son and brother," the family began.

"We feel so blessed to have had Presley in our lives for 27 years. He is a sweet, beautiful soul who loved and is loved, now and forever. We are so proud of how he showed up in the world, with kindness and vulnerability.

"We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support from so many who know and love our family and even strangers who feel our pain. 'Til we meet again, our sweet boy. We love you forever, Mom, Dad and Kaia."

In her own lengthy tribute to her brother, Kaia said she didn't have the words for "the magnitude of losing you".

"You know how much I loved being your sister. It has always been, and will forever be, my favourite thing about myself," she penned.

"I will die loving you. There was never anything else."

Gerber was pronounced dead on 20 September after emergency crews were called to a Santa Monica rehabilitation facility. He was 27 years old.

The Santa Monica Police Department announced that his death was being investigated as a suspected overdose and that there was no indication of foul play.

No official cause of death has been released.