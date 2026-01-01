Jason Sudeikis reflects on his role in Olivia Wilde split

Jason Sudeikis has reflected on what went wrong in his relationship with Olivia Wilde.

The Ted Lasso star revealed his part in the breakup on the latest Talk Easy with Sam Fragoso podcast.

"I think it's just flat-out communication, he mused. "I could have communicated better with how I felt, how things were making me feel, how things make me feel."

He continued, "I think, if my parents never see my bad grades, we never have to talk about my bad grades even though the grades still exist. If I'm feeling a certain way and I don't talk about it, that doesn't make it go away.

"It's unfair for someone to be a mind reader, whether that person be a partner or a boss or a line producer for a television show. It's like, 'How do you convey those ideas quicker?'"

Sudeikis and Wilde were together from 2011 to 2020, during which time they welcomed son Otis, now 12, and daughter Daisy, 10.

Their breakup was followed by intense media attention, including Wilde dating Harry Styles and Sudeikis famously having Wilde served with custody papers live on stage at CinemaCon 2022.

Wilde is now in a relationship with British art dealer Caspar Jopling.

Sudeikis was linked to Ted Lasso co-star Keeley Hazell from 2021 to 2022, but is currently single.