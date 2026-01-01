Gisele Bündchen opens up on raising baby at 46

Gisele Bündchen has opened up about what it's like to raise a baby at the age of 46.

The supermodel revealed she no longer has "anything to prove" in a candid interview with i-D Magazine for the outlet's "Mother Issue".

Having given birth to her son with Brazilian jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente in February 2025, Gisele, 46, explained her later-life motherhood journey had been enjoyably free from angst about whether she was getting it right or what people may think of her.

"Having a baby at this moment of my life is such a gift, because I'm in a different place," she reflected. "I don't have anything to prove. I don't feel like I really, quite frankly, care."

Gisele, who is also mother to Benjamin, 16, and Vivian, 13, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Tom Brady, added she was particularly soaking up the opportunity to view the world through a small child's eyes.

"Kids give us this opportunity to live again, to be more present and to experience life again," she explained. "To do it maybe differently than we've done it before. I don't know. I find every little thing so amazing."

The model also confessed she frequently rejected invitations to work, in favour of spending quality time with her children.

"I say no to 99 per cent of the jobs I'm offered," Gisele explained. "Because, when I put it on the scale, I'm like, 'Am I going to miss my daughter's volleyball game? Am I going to miss going to the park with my son? Am I going to miss my son DJing?'"