Taika Waititi gives disappointing update on his Star Wars movie

Taika Waititi has revealed his Star Wars film is officially "on ice".

The 51-year-old actor and director has been developing his own movie set in a galaxy far, far away since 2020, but now he's revealed the project isn't moving forward despite Poor Things scribe Tony McNamara coming on board to take over as screenwriter.

Waititi told Inverse: "I hate to break this to you, but we're going to actually put it on ice and we're working on a different thing together."

The star asked his publicist if he was able to say more about what he and McNamara area working on together.

They replied: "If you have to ask, the answer is no."

He quipped: "Well, there's your answer. I don't even know how to dress it up or make it even vague."

Waititi is voicing Willy Wonka in upcoming Netflix sequel Charlie vs. The Chocolate Factory, plus work on a What We Do In The Shadows sequel, and adaptations of The Incal and Barn 8.

Referencing his now-shelved Star Wars project, he said: "It's very iced. I've got about four other movies I'm trying to do.

"[But] ice ages do come to an end. Who knows?"

Back in November 2023, Waititi has suggested there was no rush for his Star Wars movie.

He told Entertainment Tonight: "At the moment, I'm still developing something with them.

"Like me, they have a lot of projects going on. I think they're gonna push it until I finish these other projects.

"I've got about four other scripts that I'm trying to finish. My thing is I want to take my time with that and get it right. I don't want to rush this movie."

His comments echoed similar made by then-Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy as she updated fans on that movie and a planned Disney+ Lando series earlier in 2023.

She told ET at the time: "Oh yeah, all that's underway. There's no pivot. No pivot. It's all underway.

"Taika's a little slow. Everybody's busy, but yeah. Those are great projects and we're definitely still doing them."

In January this year, she revealed that Waititi and Donald Glover had each "turned in a script" for their respective Star Wars projects.