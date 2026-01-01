Inde Navarrette wants to use X-Men role to 'get in the gym'

Inde Navarrette is using her X-Men role as an "excuse to get in the gym".

The 25-year-old actress has been cast as Rogue in the highly anticipated upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, and she is excited to get to grips with an action role with plenty of adrenaline fuelled stunts.

She told Variety: "I've always wanted to take part in that sort of a thing.

"I think it's also a really good excuse to get in the gym! I'm the laziest person, and I am very excited to get up and moving with my body.

"I think it's just a beautiful project."

Navarratte, whose breakout role came in this summer's horror blockbuster Obsession, noted she is "so excited" to be joining the superhero franchise.

She said: "I am just so excited to be a part of that world, and it's an honour to play Rogue! I'm a really big fan."

The character was previously played by Anna Paquin across 20th Century Fox's X-Men film series from 2000 to 2014.

Asked if she'd had any conversations with her predecessor, Navarrette admitted she has been a fan of Paquin's role for a long time.

She added: "I feel like the correspondence started when I was younger, when I really well in love with the X-Men movies in the first place.

"I just feel like she did such a good job, and I really loved those movies growing up. And I'm really honoured to kind of put forth this next moment."

Navarrette recently opened up about the different influences for her role.

She told The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast: "With acting comes the freedom of being a completely different person, one of those people being Rogue, Anna Marie…

"Paying homage, paying respect to the incredible writers that are a part of Marvel, with Jake Schreier directing, taking what they want to do, adding my own sauce, and then going from there!”

As well as Navarrette, the new X-Men cast will also see Kit Connor as Cyclops, with Spider-Man: Brand New Day actress Sadie Sink as Jean Grey.

They will be joined by Samara Weaving as Emma Frost, Christopher Abbott as Professor Xavier, Adam Driver as Mr. Sinister, and Maya Boyd as Storm.