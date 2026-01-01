Kylie Jenner dazzles in Fantasy Bra at 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Kylie Jenner surprised fans by wearing the Fantasy Bra at the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Sunday night.

The reality TV star turned heads when she stepped out at Sony Pictures Studios in Los Angeles for the annual fashion parade, which also featured former Victoria's Secret Angels such as Behati Prinsloo, Candice Swanepoel, Jasmine Tookes, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, among others.

Kylie walked the runway in the Fantasy Bra, set with hundreds of tiny white diamonds and embellished with a large yellow diamond, white satin underwear, a sheer white skirt, and huge white feathered angel wings.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder called it the "best day ever" on Instagram, while her sister, Kim Kardashian, declared, "Just perfect."

The Fantasy Bra was designed by Adam Selman, chief creative officer at Victoria's Secret, and the team at jewellery company Jacob & Co.

"When we decided to bring back the Fantasy Bra this year, I couldn't think of a more perfect person to design it than Jacob," praised Adam. "I have been a huge fan of his work for a very long time, and he has played a big role in shaping pop culture. I love his artistry, his craft, and his fearlessness. Jacob understands that a Fantasy Bra has to be spectacular, but what made him the right partner is that he designs for the person wearing it. That's what Victoria's Secret is all about."

According to Vogue, the Fantasy Bra is estimated to be worth $50 million (£37 million).

The first Fantasy Bra was worn by Claudia Schiffer in 1996, with models such as Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum, Gisele Bündchen, Adriana Lima, Miranda Kerr, and Lais Ribeiro wearing the gemstone-encrusted garment at later events.

The last time a Fantasy Bra was included in Victoria's Secret Fashion Show was in 2018 when Elsa Hosk modelled the Dream Angels design.

Performers at this year's spectacle included Megan Thee Stallion, Megan Moroney, KATSEYE, and Tate McRae.