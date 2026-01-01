Taika Waititi confirms his Star Wars movie is 'on ice'

Taika Waititi has confirmed that his Star Wars movie has been put "on ice" indefinitely.

The Thor: Ragnarok actor has revealed he is no longer pushing ahead with his Star Wars movie, six years after it was first announced.

"I hate to break this to you, but we're going to actually put it on ice and we're working on a different thing together," Waititi told Inverse, referring to himself and screenwriter Tony McNamara.

After his publicist reportedly insisted he couldn't say any more, Waititi added, "Well, there's your answer. I don't even know how to dress it up or make it even vague. It's very iced."

The Hunt for the Wilderpeople filmmaker noted that he is working on "four other movies" and didn't rule out returning to his Star Wars project in the future.

"Ice ages do come to an end," he teased. "Who knows?"

In January, outgoing Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy said that Waititi's project was "still somewhat alive". The same month, the director told Variety that he was still working on it and trying to make the film "more its own thing".

Waititi's upcoming projects include The Incal, Barn 8 and James. He's also developing a What We Do In The Shadows sequel titled We're Wolves and will voice eccentric inventor Willy Wonka in the upcoming animation Charlie vs. the Chocolate Factory, which he is also executive producing.

The director is currently promoting his adaptation of Kazuo Ishiguro's novel Klara and the Sun, starring Jenna Ortega. The sci-fi movie will be released in cinemas on Friday.