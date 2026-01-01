Donnie Wahlberg reveals private jet crashed into fence during failed take-off

Donnie Wahlberg has revealed he was on board a private jet that skidded off the runway at an airport in Las Vegas.

The Boston Blue star was on the aircraft when it went off the runway at Harry Reid International Airport around 11 am on Sunday.

The plane crashed into a fence, with emergency services responding to the scene.

No injuries were reported, with the actor taking to Instagram to provide an update and reassure family and friends he was okay.

"Getting a lot of concerned messages and texts about my flight's failed attempt at leaving Las Vegas this morning. Thank you to all!" Donnie said, explaining that he appreciated the concern and well wishes.

"I made this video for my friends and family, after the incident, but so many of you all are my family too so I figured I'd share with you. Yes, it was me and my team/friends onboard the aircraft. It was a rather intense few moments (which felt like a few long minutes)."

He went on to explain that he was "thankful to God" and the "incredible pilots" who kept them safe and helped avoid a serious disaster.

"The airplane did take some lumps - but we did not. Thank you to all the emergency personnel on the ground in Las Vegas! You all were absolutely wonderful. All glory to God! By His grace, we are all ok."

There were eight people reported to be on the plane, which was bound for Toronto Pearson Airport in Canada.

Two runways were closed for inspection after the incident, with Harry Reid International Airport confirming in a statement on social media, "travelers may experience some delays."