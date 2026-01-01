Jason Segel marries girlfriend Kayla Radomski

Jason Segel has married dancer Kayla Radomski in California, more than a year after their engagement.

The How I Met Your Mother star married the former So You Think You Can Dance contestant at The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens in Pasadena, California on Saturday 17 October.

Jason, 46 and Kayla, 35, celebrated their day surrounded by family and friends. She wore a white wedding dress decorated with pink floral details and a lace veil, while Jason sported a dark tuxedo.

The Palm Royale actress took to social media to give followers a glimpse of their special day, sharing a photo of herself sitting in a chair by a window while wearing a veil.

"Yesterday was an absolute DREAM," she captioned the image. "More to come from Mrs. Segel."

Kayla's hair stylist, Derek Williams, also shared a snapshot of Jason and Kayla sharing a sweet moment on Instagram Stories, along with the caption, "My sister found happily ever after."

The wedding venue is a special place for the pair. Jason popped the question to Kayla in The Huntington Library's rose garden in June 2025.

At the time, Kayla announced their engagement in an Instagram post, writing, "FOREVER YES."

The couple were first romantically linked back in 2023, before making their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2024 Golden Globes, where Jason was nominated for his performance in the Apple TV series Shrinking.