Hunter Schafer undergoes gender-affirming operation

Hunter Schafer has revealed she underwent bottom surgery last year.

The Euphoria actress, who is transgender, explained in an interview with ELLE magazine that she used to have an expansive view of her gender but has now reached a "flatter" definition of herself, saying, "I'm a woman. I'm a girl."

Hunter revealed the news of her surgery while discussing the "tension" between queerness as an idea and how "it applies and works in real life, in the context of the world that we're living in".

"Maybe it's a good thing to share, for the tension I was talking about between those two worlds (reality and ideology)," she said. "I just had bottom surgery in December, which was amazing, and I love it so much."

Bottom surgery is a gender-affirming operation in which a person's genitals are changed to better align with their gender identity.

"Like I said, for a long time I've embraced the gender-expansive part of myself, and I really wanted to try to make that previous body work, because I thought there was something really cool and bada*s about it," the 27-year-old shared, noting that she repeatedly hit a metaphorical wall as her queer philosophy didn't match up with the reality of the world she lived in.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes star ultimately felt that medically transitioning was right for her.

During her recovery at the start of the year, Hunter had to spend a prolonged period resting, so she rented a large apartment and had her loved ones visit.

"I think my limit was 150 steps per day, which is nothing," she added.