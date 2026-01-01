Office Space star Richard Riehle dead at 78

Richard Riehle has died He was 78.

The actor who was known for his star turn in Office Space, among many other character actor roles, passed away from natural causes on 15 October in Los Angeles, Variety confirmed.

"A remarkable actor whose career in theatre, film, and television spanned nearly five decades and more than 400 projects, Richard leaves behind an extraordinary legacy," his reps shared in a statement.

"Beyond his immense talent, he will be remembered for his genuine goodness, boundless kindness, and unwavering generosity, particularly toward emerging actors and filmmakers, whom he encouraged and supported at every opportunity. Our industry has lost an exceptional talent, and our community has lost a truly wonderful man."

Riehle began his acting career in regional theatre in the US Pacific Northwest and first appeared on film in the John Wayne film Rooster Cogburn in 1975.

Since then, he has appeared in more than 400 films and TV shows.

On the big screen, he portrayed Tom Smykowski in 1999's Office Space. He also had roles in hit films such as Wedding Crashers, Bridesmaids, The Fugitive and Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo.

On TV he played Walt Finnerty on Grounded for Life and made multiple appearances across the Star Trek franchise. He also had guest roles in shows including NCIS, The Middle and The West Wing.

He is survived by his wife, Jane, and the couple's four children.